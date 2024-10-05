Website glitch hits IndiGo, over 20 flights from Chennai delayed

CHENNAI: A technical glitch that hampered the issuance of boarding passes delayed more than 20 IndiGo Airlines flights departing from Chennai on Saturday.

The airline said it was facing a temporary system slowdown across the network, which hit its website and booking system.

Due to this, flights from Chennai to Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thoothukudi, Hubli, Shirdi, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Singapore are delayed.

As an emergency measure, handwritten boarding passes are being issued to the passengers now.

An official at the Chennai airport said that only Indigo was facing trouble while other airlines were functioning as usual.

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory.