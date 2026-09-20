Weaving a new artistic path

The works are inspired by the colours and patterns of South Indian saris, with checks and triangular designs featuring prominently.

Tarika began exploring weaving last year while working on her ‘Art of Happiness’ project, where she had painted tapestries.

“I decided to do one with weaving to explore a new medium, as weaving gels with tapestries and my art teacher introduced me to a city-based weaving studio, Shuttles & Needles,” she says.

She started with stripes on a Saori loom before trying weft clasping, which helped her create a step-like triangular pattern.