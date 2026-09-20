Weaving a new artistic path

CHENNAI: Nineteen-year-old Tarika Ram will showcase a dozen handwoven tapestries at a two-day exhibition at Taneira, Adyar, on September 25 and 26.
The works are inspired by the colours and patterns of South Indian saris, with checks and triangular designs featuring prominently.
Tarika began exploring weaving last year while working on her ‘Art of Happiness’ project, where she had painted tapestries.
“I decided to do one with weaving to explore a new medium, as weaving gels with tapestries and my art teacher introduced me to a city-based weaving studio, Shuttles & Needles,” she says.
She started with stripes on a Saori loom before trying weft clasping, which helped her create a step-like triangular pattern.
She later moved on to checks. For the works on display, she has used earthy, warm and cool colours seen in South Indian saris.
Tarika has been learning art under her mentor Diana Shatish for more than 10 years. “She coaxes me to conceptualise creatively and explore a gamut of media, techniques and movements. She also encourages me to draw inspiration from my life and Indian art,” adds the youngster.
She also credits the team at Shuttles & Needles with teaching her to weave and paint with thread.
For Tarika, weaving is not just another art form. “Weaving involves the mind, hands and legs. It promotes creativity and attention,” she says. She hopes the exhibition will also get people to look at India’s handloom tradition differently.
“We live in a world of fragmented attention spans. Weaving is an analogue activity that involves the mind and both the limbs. It also makes you feel grounded and enhances attention,” concludes the artist.