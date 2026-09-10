We don’t follow Kafkaesque trial, says Madras High Court; upholds accused’s right to know

The court was hearing a petition filed by K Padmanabhan, who sought directions to the CBI to remove all the red flags and look-out circulars (LOCs) maintained against him, which prevented him from travelling abroad, by issuing appropriate directions to the Bureau of Immigration.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, the petitioner's counsel argued that he was not aware of the number of LOCs or red flags issued against him.

In their response, the CBI and the Bureau of Immigration informed the court that LOCs were confidential documents.