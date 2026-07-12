'Watermelon Star' Divakar arrested for allegedly threatening YouTube channel employee, demanding Rs 1 lakh

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Divakar, a native of Madurai and a qualified physiotherapist, shot to fame on Instagram by recreating a popular scene from the film Ghajini. In the scene, actor Suriya, as Sanjay Ramasamy, is seen holding a watermelon and gesturing to those saluting him to move away. Divakar's humorous recreation of the sequence earned him the nickname 'Watermelon Star' and helped him build a significant following on social media.

His popularity grew further after he participated in Tamil Bigg Boss Season 9. Since then, he has been actively appearing in YouTube interviews, sharing entertaining videos on Instagram, and taking part in films and television programmes.