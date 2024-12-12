Waterlogging in Tambaram after a brief spell chokes traffic for hours

CHENNAI: After intense rainfall on Thursday morning in the capital city, denizens woke up to water-logging. It led to traffic congestion, disrupting the normal routine of commuters.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported near Tambaram on GST road due to heavy rainfall, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Despite schools in Chengalpattu district being declared holiday, there is heavy traffic disruption in Tambaram MEPZ SEZ and Irumbuliyur, as many colleges, government offices, private firms are working.

As per a report generated at 2.00 pm, Pazhavanthangal Subway is reported to be closed due to waterlogging.

Waterlogging in several areas has slowed down vehicle movement, resulting in severe traffic congestion.