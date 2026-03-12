Water tanker runs over bike in Maduravoyal, kills welder

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man who runs a welding workshop died on Wednesday after his motorcycle was mowed down by a water tanker in Maduravoyal.
The victim, Mugunthan, was riding along the Maduravoyal bypass link road toward Odaimanagar near Vanagaram when the tanker hit his bike. He fell under the vehicle and was crushed under its wheels, dying at the scene from severe injuries, police said.
On information, personnel from the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) moved his body to a government hospital for post-mortem. The tanker driver was arrested on speeding and negligence charges.