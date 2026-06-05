Water supply to be suspended in parts of Korukkupet from June 8

The Patel Nagar pumping station will remain non-operational from 5 pm on June 8 to 8 pm on June 9. As a result, piped supply will be stopped in areas under Tondiarpet including Ezhil Nagar, MGR nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Kamarajar Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar.

The Metro Water board said drinking water can be obtained through tankers under the Dial for Water service by registering through its website. Tanker supply to areas without water connections and localities facing low pressure would continue as usual during this period.