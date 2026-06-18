Water storage in Chennai reservoirs drops below 50%

CHENNAI: Water storage in the six reservoirs that supply drinking water to Chennai has fallen below 50 per cent of their combined capacity, with the total storage standing at 6.536 tmc ft against the full capacity of 13.222 tmc ft.
According to Water Resources Department data, the current storage level represents 49.43 per cent of the total capacity. The storage is also lower than the 8.080 tmc ft recorded on the corresponding day last year.
Among the reservoirs, Poondi, with a capacity of 3.231 tmc ft, has only 1.088 tmc ft of water, accounting for 33.67 per cent of its capacity. Puzhal holds 1.647 tmc ft against its capacity of 3.300 tmc ft, while Chembarambakkam has 2.944 tmc ft of water, or 80.77 per cent of its 3.645 tmc ft capacity.
Cholavaram, with a capacity of 1.081 tmc ft, has only 84 million cubic feet (mcft) of water in storage. Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai reservoir holds 312 mcft, or 62.4 per cent of its 500 mcft capacity. Veeranam has 461 mcft of water against its capacity of 1.465 tmc ft.
Officials attributed the declining storage levels to the summer season and rising temperatures.
However, inflow from Andhra Pradesh under the Krishna water-sharing arrangement has provided some relief. As of 2 pm on Thursday, Poondi reservoir was receiving 230 cusecs of water from the Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh.
Officials said 250 cusecs was being diverted from Poondi to Chembarambakkam through the interlinking canal, while 15 cusecs was being supplied to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board through the Baby Canal.