Water storage in Chennai reservoirs drops below 50%

Cholavaram, with a capacity of 1.081 tmc ft, has only 84 million cubic feet (mcft) of water in storage. Kannankottai-Thervoy Kandigai reservoir holds 312 mcft, or 62.4 per cent of its 500 mcft capacity. Veeranam has 461 mcft of water against its capacity of 1.465 tmc ft.

Officials attributed the declining storage levels to the summer season and rising temperatures.

However, inflow from Andhra Pradesh under the Krishna water-sharing arrangement has provided some relief. As of 2 pm on Thursday, Poondi reservoir was receiving 230 cusecs of water from the Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials said 250 cusecs was being diverted from Poondi to Chembarambakkam through the interlinking canal, while 15 cusecs was being supplied to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board through the Baby Canal.