Water hyacinth growth in Vyasarpadi canal obstructs rainwater flow

A large portion of the Vyasarpadi canal along Shastri Nagar First Street is covered by water hyacinth. The growth is so dense that the surface of the canal appears almost completely green, reducing the space available for water to flow.

As a result, water remains stagnant in the canal for long periods. Further, bridge construction work is currently under way on Anna Salai in Shastri Nagar, with parts of the water path blocked at a bridge near the location. This has led to increased water stagnation along Shastri Nagar First Street.