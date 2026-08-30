Water hyacinth growth in Vyasarpadi canal obstructs rainwater flow

CHENNAI: Since it has started raining often in the city, residents of Shastri Nagar in Vyasarpadi are bracing for floods, as dense growth of hyacinth in the Vyasarpadi canal on Shastri Nagar First Street has been blocking the smooth flow of water and increasing mosquito and insect nuisance.
A large portion of the Vyasarpadi canal along Shastri Nagar First Street is covered by water hyacinth. The growth is so dense that the surface of the canal appears almost completely green, reducing the space available for water to flow.
As a result, water remains stagnant in the canal for long periods. Further, bridge construction work is currently under way on Anna Salai in Shastri Nagar, with parts of the water path blocked at a bridge near the location. This has led to increased water stagnation along Shastri Nagar First Street.
Residents fear that if heavy rain continues, stagnant water from the canal could enter nearby residential areas. Prolonged water stagnation could also increase the breeding of mosquitoes and other insects.
A resident, Sridhar, said, “Water hyacinth has been growing here for the past five months. Some people also dump garbage near the canal at night. This further obstructs the flow of water. Foul odour and mosquito menace is an everyday nuisance.”
Concurring with him was another resident, Murugan, who piped in: “Due to the bridge construction work nearby, the path of water flow is blocked in some places. So, rainwater is stagnating in residential areas. The bridge construction work should be completed at the earliest.”
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that one side of the construction work on Anna Salai in Shastri Nagar has been completed, while work on the other side is currently under way. “A request has been made to bring a robotic excavator to remove the water hyacinth. Once the equipment arrives, the water hyacinth removal work will be carried out using the robotic excavator,” the official added.