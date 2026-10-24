Water-filled potholes on Velachery Main Road pose threat to motorists

CHENNAI: A water-filled pothole on Velachery Main Road near the Medavakkam flyover could prove fatal for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, as rainwater conceals the damaged stretch and leaves road users with little warning of the hazard.
The pothole, located in the middle of the road, is about 3 feet wide and 1 foot deep. Motorists have urged the Highways Department to repair the road before a major accident claims lives.
Rainwater has accumulated in it following intermittent heavy rain during the ongoing northeast monsoon, making it difficult for motorists to spot the hazard from a distance. Vehicles travelling at speed risk plunging into the pothole, while two-wheeler riders could lose their balance and fall. Motorists who brake suddenly or swerve to avoid it also risk collisions with vehicles following them.
The damaged stretch has slowed traffic in the Medavakkam area, causing congestion. Velachery Main Road is a busy arterial route connecting Velachery in Chennai to Tambaram via Pallikaranai and Medavakkam, and carries lakhs of vehicles daily.
Complaints have reportedly been lodged with the Highways Department seeking repairs, but the pothole remains unattended. Motorists have urged officials to fill the pothole and repair the road before a serious accident occurs.