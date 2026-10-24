Water-filled potholes on Velachery Main Road pose threat to motorists

Rainwater has accumulated in it following intermittent heavy rain during the ongoing northeast monsoon, making it difficult for motorists to spot the hazard from a distance. Vehicles travelling at speed risk plunging into the pothole, while two-wheeler riders could lose their balance and fall. Motorists who brake suddenly or swerve to avoid it also risk collisions with vehicles following them.

The damaged stretch has slowed traffic in the Medavakkam area, causing congestion. Velachery Main Road is a busy arterial route connecting Velachery in Chennai to Tambaram via Pallikaranai and Medavakkam, and carries lakhs of vehicles daily.