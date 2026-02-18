Chennai
WATCH VIDEO | Atlappam: Kasimedu fishermen's little-known delicacy
Sri Lankan delicacy watlappam, atlappam (dubbed 'Indian pizza') is one of the traditional dishes that can be explored only in Kasimedu
REPLUG | An adaptation of the popular Sri Lankan delicacy watlappam, atlappam (dubbed 'Indian pizza') is one of the traditional dishes that can be explored only in Kasimedu. Watch the video as DT Next delves deep into the significance of the dish with Lakshmi akka, who makes them every Sunday.
This video was originally published on August 25, 2025.