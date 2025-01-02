Watch: Stray cattle on rampage in Tambaram, puts people's life at risk

CHENNAI: Stray cattle on Thursday attacked more than 40 children and adults in Tambaram Corporation.

People from various areas were affected by the menace, especially those residing on and passing by Madurakavi Street in Tambaram East. Pedestrians are the mostly affected, according to a Thanthi TV report.

A woman identified as Janaki and an elderly man named Somu Veerapan were attacked by cattle. Both were injured and were admitted to a nearby private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The report also added that a woman named Bhuvaneswari was also attacked by stray cattle two days ago

The CCTV footage of the stray cattle attack has gone viral on social media.

Tambaram Corporation officials said necessary steps will be taken soon.

In a fatal incident that happened in Kundrathur on Wednesday night, a cow that was left to roam the streets caused an accident that resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman who was riding pillion with her son.