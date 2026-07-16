Was not allowed to meet Minister Srinath at Kasimedu medical camp launch event, claim agitating fishermen

CHENNAI: A protest broke out at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai on Wednesday (July 15), after a group of fishermen alleged that Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Srinath left the venue without hearing their grievances regarding fishing boats that have been stranded in Andhra Pradesh.
The protest took place while the minister was attending a special medical camp jointly organised by the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare and the Greater Chennai Corporation.
According to the report, more than 50 fishermen gathered at the harbour to meet the minister and submit a petition seeking immediate intervention to retrieve eight deep-sea fishing boats that have reportedly remained seized in Andhra Pradesh for nearly a month.
The fishermen said the continued detention of the boats had severely affected their livelihood, as many families depended entirely on deep-sea fishing for their income.
They alleged that they were prevented from meeting the minister despite waiting at the venue with their petition. Frustrated over not being allowed to present their grievances, one of the fishermen staged a road blockade by sitting in the middle of the road, leading to tense moments near the harbour.
According to the report, the minister left the venue in his official vehicle while the protest was under way, following which the agitating fishermen expressed disappointment over not getting an opportunity to explain their concerns.
Earlier in the day, Minister Srinath inaugurated the special medical camp at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour complex. According to a statement issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the camp was organised jointly by the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department and the civic body to provide healthcare services to members of the fishing community.
The camp offered general medical consultations, screening for communicable diseases, blood tests, X-rays, dental care and the distribution of medicines. Fishermen and residents from Kasimanagar, Kasipuram, Nagoorar Thottam, Singaravelan Nagar, Anna Nagar, Thideer Nagar and Pallavan Nagar participated in the camp and availed themselves of the medical services.
Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Vijayakarthikeyan, Greater Chennai Corporation North Region Deputy Commissioner Swetha Suman, City Medical Officer Dr M Jagadeesan and other officials were present during the programme.
Further details regarding the fishermen's representation and the status of the stranded boats are awaited.