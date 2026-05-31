‘Want to meet CM Vijay to get more visibility for silambam’

He is just back from his daily silambam practice at the Mooligai Poonga in Nammalwarpet, near Brislee Nagar in Otteri, where he lives. At his home, which he shares with his extended family, one is welcomed by his parents, D Balaji and K Swathi, and by the countless trophies he has won.

Dhakshan was introduced to silambam during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 7 then. Slowly, he and his parents realised he was naturally good at the sport, which has also been played through generations in his family. His great-grand uncle used to train former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in silambam during his acting days.