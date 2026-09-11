Want to join monsoon relief efforts? Register on Namma Chennai app or GCC website

According to the Commissioner, the initiative was aimed at coordinating volunteer services during disasters and deploying volunteers based on their areas of interest. Members of the public and organisations willing to partner with the government for emergency relief may register immediately via the GCC website or the upgraded Namma Chennai app, Sameeran said.

To register, download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, log in or register using your mobile phone number and a One-Time Password (OTP). New users must create an account with their name, mobile phone number, email address, residential address, and PIN code.