Want to join monsoon relief efforts? Register on Namma Chennai app or GCC website

CHENNAI: Formalising the link between the Greater Chennai Corporation and the public to coordinate and work together on rain relief measures, the civic body opened volunteer registration on the Namma Chennai mobile app and website ahead of the northeast monsoon season.
Commissioner GS Sameeran announced the move after a review meeting at the Secretariat during which Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued instructions on the precautionary measures to be taken for the monsoon. To strengthen disaster response, he ordered a registration process allowing the public, NGOs, associations, and other groups to collaborate with the corporation and the State government.
According to the Commissioner, the initiative was aimed at coordinating volunteer services during disasters and deploying volunteers based on their areas of interest. Members of the public and organisations willing to partner with the government for emergency relief may register immediately via the GCC website or the upgraded Namma Chennai app, Sameeran said.
To register, download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, log in or register using your mobile phone number and a One-Time Password (OTP). New users must create an account with their name, mobile phone number, email address, residential address, and PIN code.
Next, select the 'Volunteer Registration' option on the home page, and choose a category: Individual, Corporate, NGO, or Association. Users must upload emergency contact details, ID proof, and prior disaster management experience, then select their Area of Expertise and Preferred Zone. Those willing to work anywhere in the GCC may choose the ‘Any Area in Chennai’ option. After entering all details, they may complete OTP verification and submit the form.