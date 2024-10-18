Walls along Cooum ensured quick water flow: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resource Department Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday said that the department had constructed training walls for over 500 metres on either side of the Cooum river mouth at Rs 70 crore and also removed 1.75 cubic metres of sand bars to ensure quick and free flow of water to the sea.

While 310 metres of training wall was constructed on the southern side of the river mouth, 265 metres of wall was built on the northern side, he said. The sand bars were dredged for a depth of six feet and 1.75 cubic metres were removed, he said, adding that this ensured the quick flow of rainwater from Cooum into the sea. Hence, rainwater flowed quickly thereby mitigating the water stagnation in this year, said the minister.