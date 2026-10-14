Wall cracks in Mudhavar Kudiyiruppu tenements make residents anxious

Dwellers are rehabilitated families who had been living for decades along roadsides and canal banks in Mannadi, Muthialpet, Seven Wells, Broadway, Valluvar Kottam Road, Jutkapuram, Kalyanapuram and Wood Wharf.

P Vasanthi, a resident, said, “We see several sags on the pavements and in the frontage zone. Two high-mast lights have also not worked for the past two months. Also, sewage overflows from manholes because of clogging. A few weeks ago, sewage flowed back into the washbasin and messed up the hall. Mild cracks are visible in several houses.”

Explaining the problem with the lifts, M Nalini said that it began two months after allotment. “There are 8 lifts for two blocks. Four months ago, a child was stuck inside a lift, suffocated and was taken to hospital, where he recovered. Last week, only 2 of the 8 lifts were functioning. Officials have rectified the issue, and 6 lifts are now working. The breakdowns force senior citizens with diabetes, including my mother, who has also undergone an angiogram, to climb and descend 8 floors.”

Another resident, R Mathiazhagi, lamented the discoloured water unfit for consumption. “Using this water for bathing has caused hair loss and skin allergies. I earn Rs 500/a day. So, a bubble-top can for Rs 35 for drinking and cooking is expensive,” she said. “Worms emerge from garbage accumulating in the corridors.”

A school student said that swings, merry-go-rounds and chairs in the children’s park are broken. “Sewage also overflows and stagnates inside the park, and uncleared plastic waste poses a health risk to children. We cannot play here. One main gate is broken, and it should be repaired. The plastic waste should be removed immediately,” the student said.