Walkathon for cyber safety to be held on Jan 29 at Chennai’s Marina beach

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police is organising a "Chennai 1930 Walkathon" at Marina Beach Road from 5 pm, on January 29 (Wednesday), to raise awareness about the growing threat of cybercrime and promote safer online practices.

“The walkathon aims to bring together individuals from all walks of life, including law enforcement officials, students, and the general public, in a united effort to combat cybercrime. The event will focus on educating participants about the dangers of cybercrime and providing useful tips to protect personal data and maintain online privacy,” an official release stated.

The cybercrime wing remains dedicated to fostering a safer digital environment for all and emphasizes the importance of being vigilant and informed in today's online world.

Tamil Nadu Police appealed to the public to join the event and all participants, on successful completion, would earn a ‘Blockchain Enabled Digital Certificate’ as a token of achievement and participation. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the event through the link: https://1930walkathon.in/