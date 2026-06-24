Walkable streets boost business, improve safety on Pondy Bazaar: Study

Across the cities studied, shopkeeper turnover on pedestrian-friendly streets was found to be 20% higher than on comparable conventional roads, translating to an average increase of Rs 4.37 lakh per business annually. Vendors, who relocated to such streets, reported a 50.6% increase in sales, while nearly three-fourths of shopkeepers who recorded higher footfall also reported higher turnover.

Researchers found that improved street conditions were also linked to higher commercial activity and investment. Property values along these streets commanded premiums ranging from 10-60%, while businesses reported new shop openings, facade improvements and better delivery access.