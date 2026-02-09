Walk safe: Footpath facelift at Rs 70.37 cr in 6 Chennai zones

The works, to be executed through nine infrastructure packages by the Special Projects Department, are valued at Rs 70.37 crore and cover Zones 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 13.

The proposed coverage spans residential streets, interior roads and selected commercial corridors across north, central and south Chennai, including clusters in Anna Nagar and MMDA Colony, the Besant Nagar-Indira Nagar and Kathipara–Sastri Nagar stretches.