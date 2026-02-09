Walk safe: Footpath facelift at Rs 70.37 cr in 6 Chennai zones

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has undertaken a significant initiative to reconstruct and revamp damaged, ageing footpaths across several parts of the city as part of its ambitious Rs 200 crore footpath revamp project to enhance pedestrian experience.
The works, to be executed through nine infrastructure packages by the Special Projects Department, are valued at Rs 70.37 crore and cover Zones 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 13.
The proposed coverage spans residential streets, interior roads and selected commercial corridors across north, central and south Chennai, including clusters in Anna Nagar and MMDA Colony, the Besant Nagar-Indira Nagar and Kathipara–Sastri Nagar stretches.
The works involve complete relaying rather than patch repairs, including dismantling of damaged pavements, preparation of new base layers and construction of concrete walkways with kerbs and edge restraints to restore continuity along the stretches.
The scope also includes the installation of streetscape elements, including bollards along the footpaths, as part of the pedestrian safety measures. The works are to be completed within six months from the date of site handover.
"We will be taking up similar works in other parts of the city as well. The stretches have been identified based on inputs from zonal offices and field inspections," the official said, adding that additional works may be taken up in phases.