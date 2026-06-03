Waiting for a fix: Adambakkam MRTS operations in jam over train-track gap

A senior railway official told DT Next that the proposal involves the use of steel channels and cement chequered tiles to bridge the excessive gap between the platform and train at the station. "Approval from the CRS is awaited before rectification measures can be taken up," he noted.

The issue came to light during the inspection of the 4.5 km Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS extension by the chief commissioner of railway safety (CCRS), who flagged the wide gap between train coaches and the platform at Adambakkam station. The gap falls at a curved section of the track.