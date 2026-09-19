Vyasarpadi residents stage road blockade over prolonged power cuts

Residents said several areas in Vyasarpadi had been experiencing frequent power outages during the day and night, with some outages lasting for several hours.

They also complained of frequent voltage fluctuations, alleging that it had damaged electrical appliances in several houses. Agitated over the lack of a satisfactory response despite contacting the EB’s emergency helpline, hundreds of residents, including women and children, gathered on a main road in Vyasarpadi and staged a blockade.

The protest disrupted traffic in the area.