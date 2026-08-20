Vyasarpadi railway pond to get green makeover

Spread across 9.64 acres with the immediate periphery extending to 30-50 metres from the bund, the Old Goodshed Road Railway Pond has been encroached upon over the years, reducing its water spread to just 2.28 acres.

Core hydraulic works are already underway, including desilting, removal of invasive vegetation and Metro Rail construction debris, strengthening of the bund and construction. The works are aimed at increasing the pond’s storage capacity to 1.17 lakh cubic metres, providing flood mitigation for low-lying neighbourhoods including Nehru Nagar and MGR Nagar.

With the hydraulic restoration underway, the GCC now plans to add landscaping and public amenities to turn the waterbody into a neighbourhood asset. The consultant will prepare a concept master plan, layout drawings, preliminary cost estimates based on the GCC’s Schedule of Rates and an indicative phasing strategy.