Vyasarpadi railway pond to get green makeover

CHENNAI: Residents of North Chennai are all set to get a new neighbourhood eco-pond with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) planning to rejuvenate the Railway Pond at Old Goods Shed in Vyasarpadi. The civic body has invited tenders to appoint a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project, which seeks to transform the waterbody and its surroundings into an ecological and public recreation space.
Spread across 9.64 acres with the immediate periphery extending to 30-50 metres from the bund, the Old Goodshed Road Railway Pond has been encroached upon over the years, reducing its water spread to just 2.28 acres.
Core hydraulic works are already underway, including desilting, removal of invasive vegetation and Metro Rail construction debris, strengthening of the bund and construction. The works are aimed at increasing the pond’s storage capacity to 1.17 lakh cubic metres, providing flood mitigation for low-lying neighbourhoods including Nehru Nagar and MGR Nagar.
With the hydraulic restoration underway, the GCC now plans to add landscaping and public amenities to turn the waterbody into a neighbourhood asset. The consultant will prepare a concept master plan, layout drawings, preliminary cost estimates based on the GCC’s Schedule of Rates and an indicative phasing strategy.
The proposed amenities include a continuous walking and cycling track along the bund, surfaced with permeable pavers or gravel, along with entry plazas, directional signage, drop-off points and pedestrian ramps compliant with accessibility standards. The landscape plan will include native and riparian vegetation to stabilise slopes, marshy wetland edges and biodiversity zones with bird-nesting areas and floating vegetation islands.
The proposal also includes high-mast and solar-powered LED lighting, weather-resistant street furniture, educational signage and elevated viewing decks for birdwatching and passive recreation. An outdoor gym, an inclusive children's play area with rubberised safety flooring and open plazas for community gatherings and environmental activities are also planned.
To prevent garbage dumping and fresh encroachments, composite fencing will be provided, along with protective guardrails along steep slopes and water edges.
The selected consultant will first submit an inception report defining the study boundary and carry out physical and hydrological surveys. The agency will also map land use and informal usage patterns and document the existing baseline conditions.
The consultancy will involve consultations with resident welfare associations, local residents, Tondiarpet zonal officials, GCC’s Special Projects Department and Chennai Traffic Police to address access, traffic movement and public safety.
The project is part of the GCC’s broader blue-green infrastructure initiative. The civic body maintains 246 ponds across the city and has restored more than 230 of them.
Space for walking and cycling
Entry plazas with clear signage, bollards, and barrier-free ramps
Native and Riparian planting to control erosion
Wetland Edge treatment to create a natural-edge transition
Biodiversity zones to attract local fauna and birds
Solar-powered LED lights along the walking track
Weather-resistant seating benches, bins and ecosystem educational signage
Viewing decks
Children’s play area with an open-air gym
Open spaces for gatherings and community events
Boundary fence to prevent dumping and re-encroachment
Safety railings along steep slopes, water edges, and elevated platforms