VIT’s Riviera 2026 cultural festival to start from today in Vellore

Over 120 international students from 28 countries will join the special multicultural event called INFUSION. A group of 33 students and two teachers from Italy has already arrived on campus.

VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan said that Riviera began in 2002 and this year was its 23rd edition. “In the pre-Riviera phase, over 20 events were held, including three premium ones. Sports events happened in both pre and main phases. Pre-Riviera sports ran from February 3-13, and main sports will continue till February 27. There are 14 pre-Riviera sports events and 12 main ones. Excluding sports, there are 136 main events and 16 premium events,” he explained.