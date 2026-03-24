VIT's Needhikalam 2026 focuses on legal reforms, nation-building

The event was jointly organised by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, and the Forum of Tamil Nadu Law Students (FOTLAWS). Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar graced the valedictory session as the chief guest.

In his presidential address, VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan noted that India lags in higher education, with a gross enrollment ratio of 28 per cent compared to 60–100 per cent in developed nations.