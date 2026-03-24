VIT's Needhikalam 2026 focuses on legal reforms, nation-building

CHENNAI: The two-day law students' conference "Needhikkalam 2026 – Jurisprudence for 2047: Igniting Legal Minds for a Developed Bharat", focusing on legal reforms and nation-building, concluded on Sunday at VIT Chennai.
The event was jointly organised by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, and the Forum of Tamil Nadu Law Students (FOTLAWS). Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar graced the valedictory session as the chief guest.
In his presidential address, VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan noted that India lags in higher education, with a gross enrollment ratio of 28 per cent compared to 60–100 per cent in developed nations.
VIT Vice President Dr GV Selvam, in his welcome address, remarked that the theme of the conference encourages young minds to contemplate shaping India’s future. He stated that discussions underscored law as a dynamic institution evolving alongside society, technology, governance, and public aspirations.
Meanwhile, Justice K Kumaresh Babu of the Madras High Court, the guest of honour, emphasised that the Constitution serves as the foundational document for achieving good governance, providing key measures to ensure it.
The conference was inaugurated on Saturday by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who spoke on India’s path toward the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. He highlighted the need for a robust, indigenous, and future-ready legal framework grounded in the nation’s civilisational values, calling the event a commendable initiative bridging academic thought with nation-building.