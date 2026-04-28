VITEEE 2026: Over 1L candidates to apply for B.tech seats

Results are expected in the second week of May on the official website (www.vit.ac.in), followed by the counselling process. Candidates ranked 1 to 1,00,000 will be eligible for counselling across all four VIT campuses — Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). Those ranked above 1,00,000 are eligible only for the Amaravati and Bhopal campuses.

Counselling will be held in multiple phases during May and June: Phase 1 counselling will be held for the top 20,000 in the rank list. From 20,001 to 45,000 will be in the Phase 2 batch. Phase 3 will be held for ranks 45,001–70,000; followed by 70,001–1,00,000 (Phase 4), and all above 1,00,000 will be covered in Phase 5.

Academic sessions for the 2026-27 batch are set to begin in the second week of July. For students seeking admission to Arts and Science programmes, VIT has announced that applications can be submitted online, as no entrance test is required for these streams.