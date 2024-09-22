VIT tehno fest a grand success

CHENNAI: With over 20,000 students with the institution’s support, VIT Chennai’s Technical fest, TechnoVIT’24, which was held from September 19 to 21, has showcased over 250 programmes including hands-on experiences in drone piloting, robot wars, workshops, hackathons and problem-solving challenges.

Chief guest Dr TRB Rajaa, Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce encouraged the students not to fear job loss. While referring to India’s global reputation as a provider of services, the Minister, however, said the country has not yet emerged as a global creator.

He pointed out that many Indians prefer to work for companies like Google or Microsoft rather than building their enterprises.

Calling upon the students to visit the state-owned StartupTN with innovative ideas, the minister said with the help of the state government the entrepreneurs would get not only financial support but also showcase their creativity. Rajaa also appealed to the students to choose the lawmakers so that they could make a change.

He also emphasised the importance of being “space-ready,” highlighting India’s advancements with ISRO and Tamil Nadu’s recent MoU with the Australian Space Agency to establish space research parks in the State.

Dr Sekar Viswanathan, Vice President of VIT, in his presidential address, highlighted State’s success in attracting Rs 7,616 crore in investments from 18 companies during CM Stalin’s official visit to the US, noting that this would significantly boost job opportunities and stimulate both the State and national economies.