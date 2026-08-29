VIT signs dual-degree MoU with Columbia University, becomes first Indian university to enter agreement

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Columbia University's Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science (Columbia Engineering), New York, paving the way for a dual-degree programme.
A statement said VIT is the first Indian university to enter into such an agreement with the prestigious US institution.
The MoU was signed recently in the presence of Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York. VIT Founder-Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan and Sen Soulaymane Kachani, Dean of Academic Affairs and Global Partnerships, Columbia Engineering, signed the agreement.
The partnership will provide engineering students with international academic pathways and opportunities to pursue globally oriented programmes at both institutions.
Describing the agreement as a landmark development, Viswanathan said the collaboration marked a defining moment in VIT's history and reflected its commitment to providing globally competitive education.
"We are proud to become the first Indian university to establish a dual degree programme with one of the world's most prestigious institutions. This collaboration reflects VIT's unwavering commitment to providing globally competitive education and creating transformative international learning opportunities for our students," he said.
The partnership will strengthen academic collaboration between the two institutions and provide students an exposure to international learning and engineering education.
VIT Vice-President Dr GV Selvam and Director of International Relations Dr R Seenivasan were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.