VIT signs dual-degree MoU with Columbia University, becomes first Indian university to enter agreement

A statement said VIT is the first Indian university to enter into such an agreement with the prestigious US institution.

The MoU was signed recently in the presence of Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York. VIT Founder-Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan and Sen Soulaymane Kachani, Dean of Academic Affairs and Global Partnerships, Columbia Engineering, signed the agreement.

The partnership will provide engineering students with international academic pathways and opportunities to pursue globally oriented programmes at both institutions.