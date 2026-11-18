CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has achieved a milestone in securing the 293rd position globally and fifth rank in India in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2027, moving up 59 places from its previous global position.
According to a statement issued by VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan, the university scored 81.2 points, improving from its 352nd global rank and seventh position in India in the previous edition. The 2027 rankings assessed around 2,000 universities worldwide.
The QS Sustainability Rankings evaluate institutions across three key parameters: environmental impact, social impact and governance. Viswanathan attributed the improvement to the university’s sustainability initiatives, including renewable energy generation and waste management. VIT’s 441 kW solar panel installation over vehicle parking areas generates 650 MWh of electricity annually and helps prevent an estimated 470 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
Food waste generated in student hostels is recycled to produce 200 kWh of electricity, while around 15 tonnes of woody waste is converted into bioenergy annually. The university has also banned single-use plastics and maintained green spaces to support native and seasonal bird species.