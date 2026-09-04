VIT Chennai’s technoVIT’26 draws 15,000 participants from India, 14 countries

The festival, being held on September 3 and 4, features over 140 events and is themed ‘Inclusive Innovations’.

Aleksandr Fomin, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Chennai, was the chief guest, while Arulselvam Harikrishnan, Vice-President – Operations & Logistics, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, was the guest of honour. VIT Founder-Chancellor G Viswanathan presided over the inaugural function.

Fomin said technoVIT brings together students and young professionals in engineering, robotics, coding, design, and other fields. He stressed that innovation should be accessible to people across disciplines and backgrounds and should ultimately improve lives.

“Technology should help us address shared challenges such as energy security, healthcare, environmental sustainability, transportation, food security, and access to education,” he said, adding that such challenges transcend national borders.