VIT Chennai sets up computer training facility in Central Prison

Set up at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, the centre has 20 computers, and was inaugurated by K Shankar, Director General of Prisons and Corrections Services, Tamil Nadu, in the presence of GV Selvam, VP, VIT.

In his speech, Shankar said, “Inmates must utilise this opportunity to learn computer languages from the centre. VIT had earlier established a similar training centre at the Central Prison in Vellore, which has been functioning successfully in providing computer education to inmates.”