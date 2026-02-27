VIT Chennai sets up computer training facility in Central Prison

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai has established an advanced computer training centre at Chennai Central Prison-1 in collaboration with the Prisons and Corrections Services.
Set up at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, the centre has 20 computers, and was inaugurated by K Shankar, Director General of Prisons and Corrections Services, Tamil Nadu, in the presence of GV Selvam, VP, VIT.
In his speech, Shankar said, “Inmates must utilise this opportunity to learn computer languages from the centre. VIT had earlier established a similar training centre at the Central Prison in Vellore, which has been functioning successfully in providing computer education to inmates.”
The training will focus on computing languages such as Java and Python, along with other essential technologies. Those inmates who successfully complete the training programme will get certificates. Training sessions will be conducted during weekends in a hybrid mode, combining both online and offline instruction.
This initiative aims to enhance employability skills among prison inmates and support their rehabilitation through technology-driven education.
Inspector General of Prisons R Kanagaraj, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons G Shanmugasundaram and Superintendent of Prisons R Krishnaraj were also present during the inauguration.