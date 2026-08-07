VIT Chennai pact with Penang STEM for research, innovation

CHENNAI: VIT Chennai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Penang STEM Sdn. Bhd. to strengthen collaboration in higher education, research, innovation and technology, with a focus on developing talent for the digital economy.
The partnership aims to combine VIT Chennai’s expertise in higher education, research and technology with the Penang government's efforts to build a knowledge-driven economy and enhance the technological capabilities of its public sector workforce.
Under the agreement, both institutions will work together on academic and research initiatives designed to equip students and professionals with the skills needed to address the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly evolving digital economy.
The collaboration is also expected to promote knowledge exchange and strengthen bilateral ties between India and Malaysia through joint programmes in education, research, innovation and human resource development.
Officials said the MoU reflects the shared vision of VIT Chennai and the Penang government to foster international partnerships that support technological advancement, encourage entrepreneurship and build institutional capacity in emerging sectors.
The institutions plan to undertake collaborative activities, including academic exchanges, research projects and professional development programmes aimed at creating a skilled workforce capable of meeting future industry demands.
The partnership is expected to reinforce the growing educational and technological relationship between India and Malaysia, while opening new avenues for innovation, research and professional excellence.
This initiative will provide students, researchers and professionals with greater opportunities for international exposure, collaborative learning and engagement in emerging technologies, contributing to stronger academic and industry linkages between both countries.