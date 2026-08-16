VIT Chennai holds 14th annual convocation

T Ramasami, former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, GoI, was the chief guest.

Mohit Jain, COO (Publishing) and Board Member, Bennett, Coleman & Co, was the guest of honour, while Ganesanathan Geathiswaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, South India, was the special guest.

VIT Founder and Chancellor G Viswanathan presided over the ceremony.

VIT Vice-Presidents Sankar Viswanathan and GV Selvam, Vice-Chancellor VS Kanchana Bhaaskaran, pro-Vice Chancellor T Thyagarajan and other senior officials attended the event.