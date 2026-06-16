Vishal calls TN CM Vijay 'Darling' Chief Minister; says the word hasn’t changed from the time he has known Vijay from college!

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a post on his recent meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, whom Vishal said he knew from the time they were students in Loyola college, Vishal said, "'Dearest darling CM Vijay @CMOTamilnadu, The word “darling" hasn’t changed which I used to call you for the last so many years since I knew you from Loyola college."

He went on to add, "It all started when I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing you rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing all odds and criticism and brushing it away with your silence and success and then moving on to become the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."