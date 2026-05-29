Violent mob beats 35-year-old guest worker from Assam to death in Tiruvallur

According to officials, the group of workers consumed alcohol on Friday. After drinking, they went on a walk to explore the area. When they reached a nearby village, RR Kandigai, one of them allegedly demanded water from a woman in one of the houses. However, realising that they were all in an inebriated state, the woman immediately alerted her family members.

Soon, a group of villagers gathered at the scene, surrounded the ‘outsiders’ and began questioning them. This soon led to an argument between the group and the local villagers, and the latter rounded up Prasenjit, who was part of the group. Officials said they assaulted the guest worker, following which he fell unconscious.