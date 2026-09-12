Vinayaka Chaturthi: No immersion at Pattinapakkam, Neelankarai: NGT

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that idols cannot be immersed at the environmentally sensitive Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai beaches in Chennai during Vinayaka Chaturthi, and directed the Tamil Nadu government to clarify by September 16 whether or not idols can be diverted to other designated immersion points.
The directive came during the hearing of a 2023 petition filed by Hariharan, a Pudupettai resident who sought measures to prevent idol immersion in water bodies not designated for the purpose and thereby preventing their pollution.
The bench comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Harghava was informed that reports had been filed by all 38 district collectors, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Greater Chennai Corporation. The reports stated that inspections were being conducted to prevent the use of plaster of Paris (gypsum powder) to make idols and that such idols were confiscated. Awareness campaigns were also being conducted among the public, according to the reports.
In Chennai, Kasimedu, Tiruvottiyur, Ennore, Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai have been identified as designated locations for idol immersion.
The petitioner's counsel argued that Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai were ecologically sensitive coastal areas and turtle nesting sites. Since the locations fall under the Coastal Regulation Zone, idol immersion should not be permitted there, the counsel submitted.
The tribunal then sought to know why idols intended for Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai could not be diverted to other immersion sites.
The State cited law and order concerns, crowd management and the possibility of religious tensions in certain areas.
The tribunal subsequently said idols cannot be immersed at Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai beaches and directed the government to consult officials and apprise it by September 16 on diverting idols to the other four designated locations.