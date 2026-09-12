Vinayaka Chaturthi: No immersion at Pattinapakkam, Neelankarai: NGT

In Chennai, Kasimedu, Tiruvottiyur, Ennore, Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai have been identified as designated locations for idol immersion.

The petitioner's counsel argued that Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai were ecologically sensitive coastal areas and turtle nesting sites. Since the locations fall under the Coastal Regulation Zone, idol immersion should not be permitted there, the counsel submitted.

The tribunal then sought to know why idols intended for Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai could not be diverted to other immersion sites.

The State cited law and order concerns, crowd management and the possibility of religious tensions in certain areas.

The tribunal subsequently said idols cannot be immersed at Pattinapakkam and Neelankarai beaches and directed the government to consult officials and apprise it by September 16 on diverting idols to the other four designated locations.