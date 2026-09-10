Vinayagar Chaturthi: Chennai police commissioner meets Hindu outfits, issues guidelines

Additional Commissioners KS Narendran Nayar (South), Kapil C Saratkar (North) and B Shamoondeswari (Traffic) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

In a thirteen-point charter, police stressed on several points such as obtaining permission from landowners, local bodies, and relevant departments before installing idols.

The organisers must also secure no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Fire and Electricity departments, and the applications should be submitted at local police stations along with an undertaking to comply with the rules.