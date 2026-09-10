Vinayagar Chaturthi: Chennai police commissioner meets Hindu outfits, issues guidelines

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Amalraj on Tuesday (September 8) held a meeting with representatives from over two dozen Hindu outfits and issued guidelines for safe celebrations of Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations on September 14 (Monday).
Additional Commissioners KS Narendran Nayar (South), Kapil C Saratkar (North) and B Shamoondeswari (Traffic) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.
In a thirteen-point charter, police stressed on several points such as obtaining permission from landowners, local bodies, and relevant departments before installing idols.
The organisers must also secure no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Fire and Electricity departments, and the applications should be submitted at local police stations along with an undertaking to comply with the rules.
Authorities have set a height limit of 10 feet for idols and barred their placement near places of worship, hospitals, or schools.
Slogans that could incite communal disharmony are prohibited, and political or religious banners will not be permitted. Organisers must appoint two volunteers at each pandal for security.
On immersions, police stated that idols can be taken only along approved routes, on authorised vehicles, and only on permitted days. The use of crackers in pandals, processions, or immersion points is banned.
The police also advised the representatives to not install banners supporting political parties and religious leaders.
Officials reiterated that immersions must be conducted peacefully in accordance with court and government orders.
Representatives from BJP, VHP, Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi, Shiv Sena, Hindu Hanuman Sena, and Bharath Hindu Munnani took part in the meeting.