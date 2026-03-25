Villivakkam: Poor man's paradise hit by infra bottleneck, lack of piped water supply & bad roads

Even though people have to live with traffic bottlenecks and a lack of a piped drinking water supply, they still vote for this locality as its location near prime Anna Nagar and road and rail connectivity make it easy to go to work and return. But they are forced to pay the price as development work moves at a snail's pace. The fact that the area lacks a good park to visit is a proof.

The upcoming Metro Rail network, with a hub beneath the Villivakkam Bus Terminus, is expected to increase footfall, market value, and civic mess, too.