Villivakkam lake park set to open by September

However, the project faced several hurdles, including the COVID pandemic, litigation before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and legal battles over the removal of nearly 100 encroachments. By 2022, the scope of the project had expanded to include a first-of-its-kind glass suspension bridge, with total investment, including a private partnership for the amusement park, approaching Rs 50 crore.

The centerpiece of the revamp is a 250-metre-long, glass-bottom suspension bridge. Hanging 41 feet above the lake, it offers panoramic views and has been safety-certified by IIT Madras for a maximum capacity of 20–25 people at a time.

The GCC partnered with CK Enterprises under a public-private partnership (PPP) to develop and maintain the park. A site representative from Kanyan Construction said in March, 38 houses that encroached the area were removed, which helped expedite the work. “The amusement park will feature children’s play equipment, indoor game courts, an open-air music theatre, a snow world, a mini-theatre, boating rides, and food courts. All structures will be completed within the next two to three months,” he said.

Welcoming the project, J Jannes, a resident of Babu Nagar, Villivakkam, said the residents now go to far-off places for snow world experience or gaming arcades. As the park is near the Padi bus stand, it will easily attract visitors from Avadi and Tiruvallur, as well as residents from Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, and surrounding areas, she added. “It will be particularly beneficial for the middle-class people,” she noted.

V Sandhya, secretary of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, offered a note of caution: “Restoring the waterbody and turning it into an amusement park is questionable. Ensuring the safety and longevity of the project is a tough task.”