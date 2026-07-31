Villivakkam Hindu crematorium to remain closed for 30 days for maintenance

CHENNAI: The Villivakkam Hindu Crematorium in Ward 94 in the Anna Nagar Zone will remain closed for 30 days from July 30 to August 28 to facilitate maintenance and improvement works.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said the temporary closure is essential to carry out repair and upkeep activities to improve the crematorium's infrastructure and services.
During the closure, the public has been advised to use nearby alternative cremation facilities, including the Velangadu Crematorium on New Avadi Road, the Arumbakkam Crematorium on Jambulingam Main Road in GKM Colony, and the GKM Crematorium.
The corporation said that the crematorium will be reopened for public use and resume normal operations after the maintenance works are completed.