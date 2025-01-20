Vijay to meet protesters in Parandur; Police restrict entry to locals only, outsiders not allowed

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay is set to meet with the public and party members in Parandur today, but police have been stopping party workers from other districts and outsiders.

Vijay is scheduled to meet with protestors and the public opposing the Parandur Airport construction.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the meeting will take place at the Venus Marriage Hall, as confirmed by the party’s General Secretary, N.Anand. With only a few hours left before the meeting, final preparations are in full swing.

Vijay is traveling from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, to Parandur, where he will discuss with protestors from various villages around the Parandur airport. Invitations have been sent to people from 13 villages, including Parandur, Ekanapuram, and Nelvai, and many are currently on their way to meet Vijay.

However, police have not allowed outsiders or TVK workers from other districts to enter. Law enforcement has been stopping such individuals en route to Parandur.

Furthermore, only individuals with identification documents are being allowed to attend the meeting. The police have been verifying Aadhaar cards and other ID proof to ensure only residents of the 13 villages are permitted entry, the report added.

The police are strictly monitoring access to the event, and after verifying identification, they are granting permission to enter the venue.

In a related incident, TVK Treasurer Venkataraman was stopped by the police on his way to Parandur. His vehicle was blocked because it was not on the approved list of vehicles allowed to enter the area. The situation caused a brief commotion as police refused to let his car pass, citing the list of authorized vehicles, the report said.