VietJet flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Colombo makes emergency landing in Chennai

CHENNAI: A VietJet Air passenger flight operating from Ho Chi Minh City to Colombo made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Tuesday night after one of its engines developed a technical fault mid-air.
The aircraft, carrying 143 passengers and nine crew members, was flying at an altitude of around 36,000 feet when the pilots detected the engine problem while the flight was near Chennai.
Realising that continuing the journey could pose a risk, the pilots decided to divert the aircraft to the nearest suitable airport. They contacted the Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) through the airline's control office in Delhi and sought permission for an emergency landing.
Following the request, Chennai airport authorities activated the necessary emergency and safety measures. The aircraft was cleared to land at around 10.30 pm and touched down safely at Chennai airport at about 10.40 pm.
The aircraft was subsequently moved to the designated parking area for aircraft requiring technical attention. All 152 occupants were accommodated in airport rest facilities, while arrangements were made for drinking water and refreshments.
A team of aircraft engineers also inspected the aircraft and began efforts to rectify the engine-related fault. The flight is expected to depart for Colombo on Wednesday after the technical issue is resolved.
The timely detection of the fault by the pilots and the subsequent diversion to Chennai ensured the aircraft landed safely, with all 152 people on board reported safe.