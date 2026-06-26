Video shows woman, two kids stranded under Coimbatore flyover after house owner evicts them

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the woman had been living alone with her children, who study at a nearby school. Owing to financial difficulties, she was reportedly unable to pay rent for the past three months.

Alleged forced eviction

Residents said the house owner had repeatedly sought payment of the pending rent. Allegedly angered by the continued default, the owner removed the family's belongings from the house and left them outside.

The woman has also alleged that despite having paid an advance amount of Rs 30,000, she and her children were forcibly evicted from the premises.