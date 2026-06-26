Video shows woman, two kids stranded under Coimbatore flyover after house owner evicts them

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman and her two school-going children have reportedly been left stranded on the roadside in Avarampalayam near Coimbatore after being evicted from their rented accommodation over alleged rent arrears.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the woman had been living alone with her children, who study at a nearby school. Owing to financial difficulties, she was reportedly unable to pay rent for the past three months.
Residents said the house owner had repeatedly sought payment of the pending rent. Allegedly angered by the continued default, the owner removed the family's belongings from the house and left them outside.
The woman has also alleged that despite having paid an advance amount of Rs 30,000, she and her children were forcibly evicted from the premises.
With no immediate place to go, the woman and her children have been staying under a flyover in Avarampalayam since Wednesday. Household things and cooking utensils have been stacked by the roadside as the family struggles to find alternative accommodation. Locals said the children, who are expected to attend school regularly, have been forced to remain at the site along with their mother.
Videos showing the children in school uniforms sitting beside their belongings under the flyover have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and concern.
Several social media users have condemned the incident and called for authorities to intervene and provide assistance to the family.