Victory War Memorial to host light and sound show every Saturday

CHENNAI: Offering the public an insight into and experience of India's military history, the Victory War Memorial at the Marina waterfront will host a light and sound show, with Tamil subtitles, every Saturday.
The Indian Army Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area had organised a specially curated show at the memorial on August 29. Following an encouraging response to the inaugural public presentation, it was decided that the show will now be held for the public on every Saturday, said the Defence Department.
The audiovisual presentation, featuring Tamil subtitles, narrates significant chapters of India's military history, highlighting the valour, sacrifice, and service of the armed forces, and also their continuing role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, unity, and integrity.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening the connect between the armed forces and citizens, particularly children and youth, while fostering patriotism, gratitude, and national pride, the department said in a statement on Sunday.
School students, NCC cadets, soldiers' families, tourists, and members of the public participated in the inaugural presentation and appreciated the Tamil subtitles.
Located near Fort St George, the Victory War Memorial is being developed as a centre for remembrance, military heritage, and public education. Visitors can also view military artefacts, including a decommissioned T-55 main battle tank, and replicas of Indian naval vessels INS Anjadip and INS Vikrant there at the memorial.
The department said the initiative would promote greater awareness of the country's military heritage, honour fallen heroes, and inspire younger generations to uphold the values of service and nation-building.