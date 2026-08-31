Victory War Memorial to host light and sound show every Saturday

The Indian Army Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area had organised a specially curated show at the memorial on August 29. Following an encouraging response to the inaugural public presentation, it was decided that the show will now be held for the public on every Saturday, said the Defence Department.

The audiovisual presentation, featuring Tamil subtitles, narrates significant chapters of India's military history, highlighting the valour, sacrifice, and service of the armed forces, and also their continuing role in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, unity, and integrity.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the connect between the armed forces and citizens, particularly children and youth, while fostering patriotism, gratitude, and national pride, the department said in a statement on Sunday.