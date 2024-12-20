Vetrimaaran condemns Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar

CHENNAI: Director Vetrimaaran has strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar.

The director, who was in Chennai to attend a screening of Vidhuthalai-2 at Kasi Theater, spoke to reporters about the controversy that erupted following Amit Shah's comments in the Rajya Sabha, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Responding to a question from journalists, Vetrimaaran stated, "What he said is highly condemnable."

His remarks come in the wake of a heated debate in Parliament last Tuesday on the Constitution Bill.

During the discussion, Amit Shah remarked, "Opposition parties regularly invoking Ambedkar's name has become a tradition. If they had instead chanted God's name this many times, they would have earned a place in heaven."

These comments have sparked outrage, with opposition parties, particularly those aligned with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, demanding an apology from Amit Shah.