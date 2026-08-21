Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki passes away at 94

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki passed away at the age of 94 on Friday (August 21) in Chennai. She had been admitted to a hospital following health complications.
Born in Andhra Pradesh, Sowcar Janaki made her acting debut in Tamil cinema with the 1952 film Valayapathi. She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actors of her generation, appearing in several acclaimed films.
Her notable works include Panam Paduthum Paadu, Puthiya Paravai, Neerkumizhi, Mahakavi Kalidas, Edhir Neechal, Iru Kodugal, Uyarndha Manithan, Thillu Mullu, Vetri Vizha and Hey Ram.
Sowcar Janaki has acted in over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.
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