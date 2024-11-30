Very few takers for Chennai Bus app on MTC buses, reveals study

CHENNAI: A study conducted by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) revealed that 43% of MTC commuters do not have access to smartphones to make use of the Chennai Bus app, while very few actively use the app.

In the survey conducted among 506 commuters, around 161 respondents, or nearly one-third of the commuters, were found to be using the Chennai Bus app.

“Throughout our survey, we encountered significant challenges in locating individuals who actively use the app. Among those who have downloaded the application (161 respondents), we discovered that 70% use it rarely, while 14% use it just once a month. A mere 7% use it daily, and 6% use it every other day. This indicates that only a small percentage of those aware of the app find it valuable enough for regular use,” the report said.

The Chennai Bus app helps users locate nearby buses using GPS technology and offers features like route mapping and an SOS button for emergency contacts. The app primarily aims to help commuters, particularly those unfamiliar with the city, by utilising an automatic vehicle location feature to find nearby buses.

The study’s findings revealed that 57% of commuters have access to a smartphone while 34% still rely on keypad mobiles and 9% do not use a mobile device at all. Along with the app, Chalo emerged as the most preferred alternative, making up 48% of transport-related searches and inquiries.

Interestingly, the Chalo app developed the MTC’s Chennai Bus app. Following Chalo, Google Maps and the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app, along with Moovit, have been ranked as the second and third most commonly used app for transport needs.

Users of the Chennai Bus app face various challenges with its functionality such as frequent freezing, inaccurate bus information, poor GPS features, lack of details (such as ticket prices), and infrequent updates on bus schedules, among others. The report authored by Divya Arvind recommended that the app function seamlessly even in areas with limited or poor internet connectivity.

Any changes to bus routes, bus stop relocations, or cancellations must be promptly updated in the app. It should also provide information on the types of buses arriving, such as ordinary, deluxe, AC and express options. It also sought integration of an option to buy tickets through the app.

Complaints about the Chennai Bus app

· App freezes frequently and takes time to load

· No display of the type of buses arriving – normal, deluxe or AC

· Changes in bus routes not reflected on the app

· Buses do not arrive at the indicated time mentioned in the app