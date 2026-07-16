Vellore man held for filming woman in toilet at Chennai Central station

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old contract worker with the electricity board was arrested for allegedly filming a woman inside a washroom at the Chennai Central railway station on Wednesday evening.
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused, Arun (29), is a native of Pallikuppam in Vellore district. He was waiting to board a suburban train to Arakkonam when he indulged in the act, according to the police.
The police said that a woman passenger from Kerala, who was waiting to board a suburban electric train, had gone to the washroom. Arun allegedly followed her inside and filmed her.
The woman raised an alarm, following which commuters caught hold of the accused and alerted the GRP. Inquiries revealed that Arun allegedly admitted to filming the woman. He was arrested on Wednesday night and later sent for judicial remand. Further investigation is under way.