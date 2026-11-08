Vellore duo heading home from Chennai for Deepavali dies in accident

The police identified the deceased as Prathap (24) and his friend, both from Katpadi in Vellore, who were working in a private firm in Chennai. On Saturday early morning, they were travelling to their hometown in Vellore to celebrate Deepavali with their families.
Officials said they were riding the bike at a high speed on the flyover near Sunguvarchathram when heavy rain was lashing the area. The rider lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and crash into the parapet of the flyover.
On impact, both of them suffered severe head injuries, as they were not wearing helmets. The onlookers alerted the ambulance and police. The ambulance personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured youths, and shifted them to a nearby hospital. However, doctors there declared both of them dead on arrival.
On information, the Sunguvarchathram police visited the spot and held inquiries. The bodies were sent to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are under way.