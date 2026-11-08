Vellore duo heading home from Chennai for Deepavali dies in accident

The police identified the deceased as Prathap (24) and his friend, both from Katpadi in Vellore, who were working in a private firm in Chennai. On Saturday early morning, they were travelling to their hometown in Vellore to celebrate Deepavali with their families.

Officials said they were riding the bike at a high speed on the flyover near Sunguvarchathram when heavy rain was lashing the area. The rider lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and crash into the parapet of the flyover.