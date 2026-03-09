Velachery–St Thomas Mount MRTS inauguration deferred over unmet technical specifications

CHENNAI: The wait for the Velachery and St Thomas Mount MRTS extension has grown longer, as the Railways has deferred the inauguration from March 10 stating that certain technical specifications required for operational clearance have not yet been met.
It is learnt that the inspection team recommended that additional works be carried out to address certain technical requirements before the line can be opened for passenger services.
Officials have not disclosed what these technical issues are.
Railway authorities had earlier indicated that services on the five-km stretch could begin from March 10 following the statutory inspection carried out by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) on March 5. However, the final safety certificate required to commence passenger operations was not issued.
During the inspection, a team led by CCRS Janak Kumar Garg examined the corridor through trolley inspection and speed trials. The team assessed track alignment, signalling systems, overhead equipment, and other infrastructure along the elevated section.
Railway officials said train operations on the Velachery–St Thomas Mount section would begin only after the suggested works are completed and the mandatory safety clearance is granted.
The much-awaited extension includes two intermediate stations at Adambakkam and Puzhuthivakkam and will allow MRTS trains to run directly from Chennai Beach to St Thomas Mount instead of terminating at Velachery.